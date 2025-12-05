Uzņēmumu katalogs
Garmin
Garmin Informācijas tehnoloģiju speciālists (IT) Algas

Mediānā Informācijas tehnoloģiju speciālists (IT) atlīdzības pakete Garmin kopā ir $58K year. Skatīt pamatalgas, akciju un bonusu sadalījumu Garmin kopējām atlīdzības paketēm. Pēdējoreiz atjaunināts: 12/5/2025

Mediānais pakete
company icon
Garmin
Technical Support Specialist
Salem, OR
Kopā gadā
$58K
Līmenis
L2
Pamatalga
$58K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonuss
$0
Gadi uzņēmumā
2 Gadi
Darba pieredze
2 Gadi
Kādi ir karjeras līmeņi uzņēmumā Garmin?
Jaunākie algu pieteikumi
Uzņēmums

Atrašanās vieta | Datums

Līmeņa nosaukums

Atzīme

Pieredzes gadi

Kopā / Uzņēmumā

Kopējā atlīdzība

Pamatalga | Akcijas (g.) | Bonuss
Algas nav atrastas
BUJ

Augstākā algu pakete, par kuru ziņots Informācijas tehnoloģiju speciālists (IT) pozīcijai Garmin, ir gada kopējā atlīdzība $73,000. Tas iekļauj pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādu iespējamo akciju atlīdzību un bonusus.
Mediānā gada kopējā atlīdzība, par kuru ziņots Garmin Informācijas tehnoloģiju speciālists (IT) pozīcijai, ir $58,000.

