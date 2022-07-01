Uzņēmumu katalogs
FAT Brands
Svarīgākie ieskati
    Par

    FAT Brands is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 17 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises over 2,300 units worldwide.

    fatbrands.com
    Tīmekļvietne
    2017
    Dibināšanas gads
    150
    Darbinieku skaits
    Galvenā mītne

