Fast Enterprises
Fast Enterprises Algas

Fast Enterprises algas svārstās no $66,300 kopējā atlīdzībā gadā Produkta dizainers zemākajā līmenī līdz $159,200 Produkta vadītājs augstākajā līmenī. Levels.fyi apkopo anonīmas un pārbaudītas algas no pašreizējiem un bijušajiem darbiniekiem Fast Enterprises. Pēdējo reizi atjaunināts: 10/9/2025

$160K

Programmatūras inženieris
L1 $99.6K
L2 $137K
L3 $127K

Full-Stack programmatūras inženieris

Ražošanas programmatūras inženieris

Vadības konsultants
Median $130K
Programmatūras inženierijas vadītājs
Median $135K

Risinājumu arhitekts
Median $95K
Datu zinātnieks
Median $116K
Information Technologist (IT)
$108K
Produkta dizainers
$66.3K
Produkta vadītājs
$159K
Projektu vadītājs
$147K
Tehnisko programmu vadītājs
$159K
Tehniskais rakstnieks
$90.9K
BUJ

Augstāk apmaksātā pozīcija, par kuru ziņots Fast Enterprises, ir Produkta vadītājs at the Common Range Average level ar gada kopējo atlīdzību $159,200. Tas iekļauj pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādu iespējamo akciju atlīdzību un bonusus.
Mediānā gada kopējā atlīdzība, par kuru ziņots Fast Enterprises, ir $127,000.

