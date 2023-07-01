Uzņēmumu Katalogs
Excellos
Strādājat šeit? Pieprasiet savu uzņēmumu
Galvenās atziņas
  • Ieguldiet kaut ko unikālu par Excellos, kas varētu būt noderīgs citiem (piemēram, intervijas padomi, komandu izvēle, unikāla kultūra utt.).
    • Par

    Excellos is a full-service CDMO that specializes in cell and gene therapy. With over 70 years of experience in blood and tissue collection, they offer cGMP cellular products and services, process development, and manufacturing expertise. They have exclusive access to a large and diverse donor pool and provide high-quality and viable human cell and tissue samples. Based in San Diego, they serve the global cell and gene therapy industry, focusing on therapies in preclinical through phase II/III. Their goal is to advance cellular therapies and improve human life.

    excellos.com
    Tīmekļa vietne
    2021
    Dibināšanas gads
    31
    Darbinieku skaits
    $1M-$10M
    Aptuv. ieņēmumi
    Galvenais birojs

    Saņemiet Verificētās Algas Savā Ienākošajā Pastkastītē

    Abonējiet verificētos piedāvājumus.Jūs saņemsiet atalgojuma detaļu sadalījumu pa e-pastu. Uzzināt Vairāk

    Šī vietne ir aizsargāta ar reCAPTCHA, un tiek piemērota Google Privātuma Politika un Pakalpojumu Noteikumi .

    Piedāvātie Darbi

      Nav atrasti piedāvātie darbi priekš Excellos

    Saistītie Uzņēmumi

    • Flipkart
    • Square
    • Pinterest
    • PayPal
    • Uber
    • Skatīt visus uzņēmumus ➜

    Citi Resursi