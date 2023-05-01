Uzņēmumu katalogs
Emulate
Svarīgākie ieskati
  • Dalieties ar kaut ko unikālu par Emulate, kas varētu būt noderīgs citiem (piemēram, padomus par interviju, komandas izvēli, unikālo kultūru utt.).
    Par

    Emulate Inc. creates in vitro models for studying the effects of diseases, medicines, chemicals, and foods on human health. Their Human Emulation System® includes Zoë® Culture Module, Organ-Chips, and analytical software applications. The platform offers researchers a new technology to predict human response with greater precision than conventional cell culture or animal-based testing. Their Organ-Chips have been published in high-impact scientific journals and acquired by MoMA for their permanent collection. They were also awarded Product Design of the Year 2015 by London’s Design Museum.

    http://emulatebio.com
    Tīmekļvietne
    2014
    Dibināšanas gads
    126
    Darbinieku skaits
    $1M-$10M
    Aprēķinātie ieņēmumi
    Galvenā mītne

    Ieteicamās darbavietas

      Nav atrasta neviena ieteicama darbavieta Emulate

