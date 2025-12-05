Uzņēmumu katalogs
Mediānā Programmatūras inženieris atlīdzības in India pakete Deserve kopā ir ₹3.71M year. Skatīt pamatalgas, akciju un bonusu sadalījumu Deserve kopējām atlīdzības paketēm. Pēdējoreiz atjaunināts: 12/5/2025

Mediānais pakete
company icon
Deserve
Software Engineer
Pune, MH, India
Kopā gadā
$42.2K
Līmenis
L3
Pamatalga
$42.2K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonuss
$0
Gadi uzņēmumā
4 Gadi
Darba pieredze
12 Gadi
Kādi ir karjeras līmeņi uzņēmumā Deserve?
Augstākā algu pakete, par kuru ziņots Programmatūras inženieris pozīcijai Deserve in India, ir gada kopējā atlīdzība ₹10,647,954. Tas iekļauj pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādu iespējamo akciju atlīdzību un bonusus.
Mediānā gada kopējā atlīdzība, par kuru ziņots Deserve Programmatūras inženieris pozīcijai in India, ir ₹4,742,395.

