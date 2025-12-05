Uzņēmumu katalogs
Deputy
Strādājat šeit? Pieprasiet savu uzņēmumu
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Algas
  • Programmatūras inženierijas menedžeris

  • Visas Programmatūras inženierijas menedžeris algas

Deputy Programmatūras inženierijas menedžeris Algas

Mediānā Programmatūras inženierijas menedžeris atlīdzības in Australia pakete Deputy kopā ir A$215K year. Skatīt pamatalgas, akciju un bonusu sadalījumu Deputy kopējām atlīdzības paketēm. Pēdējoreiz atjaunināts: 12/5/2025

Mediānais pakete
company icon
Deputy
Software Engineering Manager
Sydney, NS, Australia
Kopā gadā
$141K
Līmenis
-
Pamatalga
$128K
Stock (/yr)
$13.4K
Bonuss
$0
Gadi uzņēmumā
1 Gads
Darba pieredze
12 Gadi
Kādi ir karjeras līmeņi uzņēmumā Deputy?
Jaunākie algu pieteikumi
PievienotPievienot atlīdz.Pievienot atlīdzību

Uzņēmums

Atrašanās vieta | Datums

Līmeņa nosaukums

Atzīme

Pieredzes gadi

Kopā / Uzņēmumā

Kopējā atlīdzība

Pamatalga | Akcijas (g.) | Bonuss
Algas nav atrastas
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksportēt datusSkatīt vakances

Iesniegt

Saņemiet verificētas algas savā e-pasta kastītē

Abonēt verificētus Programmatūras inženierijas menedžeris piedāvājumus.Jūs saņemsiet kompensācijas detalizēto sadalījumu e-pastā. Uzzināt vairāk

Šo vietni aizsargā reCAPTCHA un Google Privātuma politika un Pakalpojumu noteikumi ir spēkā.

BUJ

Augstākā algu pakete, par kuru ziņots Programmatūras inženierijas menedžeris pozīcijai Deputy in Australia, ir gada kopējā atlīdzība A$296,042. Tas iekļauj pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādu iespējamo akciju atlīdzību un bonusus.
Mediānā gada kopējā atlīdzība, par kuru ziņots Deputy Programmatūras inženierijas menedžeris pozīcijai in Australia, ir A$200,924.

Ieteicamās darbavietas

    Nav atrasta neviena ieteicama darbavieta Deputy

Saistītie uzņēmumi

  • Square
  • Snap
  • Apple
  • Lyft
  • DoorDash
  • Skatīt visus uzņēmumus ➜

Citi resursi

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/deputy/salaries/software-engineering-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.