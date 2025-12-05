Uzņēmumu katalogs
Depop Programmatūras inženierijas menedžeris Algas

Mediānā Programmatūras inženierijas menedžeris atlīdzības in United Kingdom pakete Depop kopā ir £181K year. Skatīt pamatalgas, akciju un bonusu sadalījumu Depop kopējām atlīdzības paketēm. Pēdējoreiz atjaunināts: 12/5/2025

Mediānais pakete
company icon
Depop
Software Engineering Manager
London, EN, United Kingdom
Kopā gadā
$244K
Līmenis
M3
Pamatalga
$143K
Stock (/yr)
$80K
Bonuss
$21.4K
Gadi uzņēmumā
1 Gads
Darba pieredze
10 Gadi
Kādi ir karjeras līmeņi uzņēmumā Depop?
Jaunākie algu pieteikumi
PievienotPievienot atlīdz.Pievienot atlīdzību

Uzņēmums

Atrašanās vieta | Datums

Līmeņa nosaukums

Atzīme

Pieredzes gadi

Kopā / Uzņēmumā

Kopējā atlīdzība

Pamatalga | Akcijas (g.) | Bonuss
Algas nav atrastas
Eksportēt datus

BUJ

Augstākā algu pakete, par kuru ziņots Programmatūras inženierijas menedžeris pozīcijai Depop in United Kingdom, ir gada kopējā atlīdzība £191,412. Tas iekļauj pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādu iespējamo akciju atlīdzību un bonusus.
Mediānā gada kopējā atlīdzība, par kuru ziņots Depop Programmatūras inženierijas menedžeris pozīcijai in United Kingdom, ir £177,572.

Ieteicamās darbavietas

    Nav atrasta neviena ieteicama darbavieta Depop

