Mehānikas inženieris atlīdzība in United States Dell Technologies svārstās no $98.5K year L6 līmenim līdz $225K year L9 līmenim. Mediānā year atlīdzības in United States pakete kopā ir $195K. Skatīt pamatalgas, akciju un bonusu sadalījumu Dell Technologies kopējām atlīdzības paketēm. Pēdējoreiz atjaunināts: 12/6/2025

Vidējā Atlīdzība pēc Līmenis
Pievienot atlīdz.Salīdzināt līmeņus
Līmeņa nosaukums
Kopā
Pamata
Akcijas
Bonuss
Mechanical Engineer I
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Mechanical Engineer II
L6
$98.5K
$94K
$0
$4.5K
Senior Mechanical Engineer
L7
$117K
$117K
$0
$0
Principal Engineer
L8
$187K
$161K
$10K
$16K
Akciņu iegūšanas grafiks

33.3%

G 1

33.3%

G 2

33.3%

G 3

Akciju veids
RSU

Dell Technologies uzņēmumā RSUs tiek piešķirtas atbilstoši 3 gadu akciņu iegūšanas grafikam:

  • 33.3% tiek iegūtas 1st-G (33.30% gada)

  • 33.3% tiek iegūtas 2nd-G (33.30% gada)

  • 33.3% tiek iegūtas 3rd-G (33.30% gada)



BUJ

Augstākā algu pakete, par kuru ziņots Mehānikas inženieris pozīcijai Dell Technologies in United States, ir gada kopējā atlīdzība $295,000. Tas iekļauj pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādu iespējamo akciju atlīdzību un bonusus.
Mediānā gada kopējā atlīdzība, par kuru ziņots Dell Technologies Mehānikas inženieris pozīcijai in United States, ir $190,000.

