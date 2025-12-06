Mehānikas inženieris atlīdzība in United States Dell Technologies svārstās no $98.5K year L6 līmenim līdz $225K year L9 līmenim. Mediānā year atlīdzības in United States pakete kopā ir $195K. Skatīt pamatalgas, akciju un bonusu sadalījumu Dell Technologies kopējām atlīdzības paketēm. Pēdējoreiz atjaunināts: 12/6/2025
Līmeņa nosaukums
Kopā
Pamata
Akcijas
Bonuss
Mechanical Engineer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Mechanical Engineer II
$98.5K
$94K
$0
$4.5K
Senior Mechanical Engineer
$117K
$117K
$0
$0
Principal Engineer
$187K
$161K
$10K
$16K
Uzņēmums
Līmeņa nosaukums
Pieredzes gadi
Kopējā atlīdzība
33.3%
G 1
33.3%
G 2
33.3%
G 3
Dell Technologies uzņēmumā RSUs tiek piešķirtas atbilstoši 3 gadu akciņu iegūšanas grafikam:
33.3% tiek iegūtas 1st-G (33.30% gada)
33.3% tiek iegūtas 2nd-G (33.30% gada)
33.3% tiek iegūtas 3rd-G (33.30% gada)
