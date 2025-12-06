Mārketings atlīdzība in United States Dell Technologies svārstās no $103K year L5 līmenim līdz $198K year L9 līmenim. Mediānā year atlīdzības in United States pakete kopā ir $220K. Skatīt pamatalgas, akciju un bonusu sadalījumu Dell Technologies kopējām atlīdzības paketēm. Pēdējoreiz atjaunināts: 12/6/2025
Līmeņa nosaukums
Kopā
Pamata
Akcijas
Bonuss
L5
$103K
$91.7K
$2.3K
$9.3K
L6
$136K
$128K
$0
$8.4K
L7
$143K
$126K
$6.4K
$10.9K
L8
$149K
$137K
$579
$11.6K
Uzņēmums
Līmeņa nosaukums
Pieredzes gadi
Kopējā atlīdzība
33.3%
G 1
33.3%
G 2
33.3%
G 3
Dell Technologies uzņēmumā RSUs tiek piešķirtas atbilstoši 3 gadu akciņu iegūšanas grafikam:
33.3% tiek iegūtas 1st-G (33.30% gada)
33.3% tiek iegūtas 2nd-G (33.30% gada)
33.3% tiek iegūtas 3rd-G (33.30% gada)
