Uzņēmumu katalogs
Cube
Strādājat šeit? Pieprasiet savu uzņēmumu
Svarīgākie ieskati
  • Dalieties ar kaut ko unikālu par Cube, kas varētu būt noderīgs citiem (piemēram, padomus par interviju, komandas izvēli, unikālo kultūru utt.).
    • Par

    As automation and collaboration shape the future of work, Cube's mission is to empower Finance teams to become the key strategic value-drivers of the organization. Armed with faster, smarter insights, Finance teams will actively influence the key decisions that propel the business forward.Cube is the simplest FP&A platform on the planet that empowers Finance teams to deliver faster, more strategic insights that drive the business forward. Built by Finance for Finance, Cube streamlines manual data transformation, reduces errors, and improves collaboration. Think Enterprise FP&A meets the flexibility of your spreadsheet.

    cubesoftware.com
    Tīmekļvietne
    2018
    Dibināšanas gads
    70
    Darbinieku skaits
    $10M-$50M
    Aprēķinātie ieņēmumi
    Galvenā mītne

    Saņemiet verificētas algas savā e-pasta kastītē

    Abonēt verificētus piedāvājumus.Jūs saņemsiet kompensācijas detalizēto sadalījumu e-pastā. Uzzināt vairāk

    Šo vietni aizsargā reCAPTCHA un Google Privātuma politika un Pakalpojumu noteikumi ir spēkā.

    Ieteicamās darbavietas

      Nav atrasta neviena ieteicama darbavieta Cube

    Saistītie uzņēmumi

    • Uber
    • Apple
    • Netflix
    • Facebook
    • DoorDash
    • Skatīt visus uzņēmumus ➜

    Citi resursi