Crossover Health Algas

Crossover Health algu diapazons svārstās no $39,322 kopējā atalgojumā gadā Klientu apkalpošana apakšējā galā līdz $154,350 Produkta dizainers augšējā galā. Levels.fyi apkopo anonīmas un verificētas algas no pašreizējiem un bijušajiem darbiniekiem Crossover Health. Pēdējoreiz atjaunināts: 8/21/2025

$160K

Programmatūras inženieris
Median $145K
Klientu apkalpošana
$39.3K
Mārketings
$110K

Produkta dizainers
$154K
Biežāk Uzdotie Jautājumi

The highest paying role reported at Crossover Health is Produkta dizainers at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $154,350. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Crossover Health is $127,723.

