Constellation Software Algas

Constellation Software algas svārstās no $47,076 kopējā atlīdzībā gadā Biznesa analītiķis zemākajā līmenī līdz $142,509 Programmu menedžeris augstākajā līmenī. Levels.fyi apkopo anonīmas un pārbaudītas algas no pašreizējiem un bijušajiem darbiniekiem Constellation Software. Pēdējo reizi atjaunināts: 11/18/2025

Produkta menedžeris
Median $97.1K
Programmatūras inženieris
Median $65K
Biznesa analītiķis
$47.1K

Biznesa attīstība
$82.6K
Mārketings
$116K
Mārketinga operācijas
$58.8K
Produkta dizaineris
$54.9K
Programmu menedžeris
$143K
Pārdošana
$99.5K
Programmatūras inženierijas menedžeris
$99.8K
Riska kapitāla investors
$80.6K
BUJ

Augstāk apmaksātā pozīcija, par kuru ziņots Constellation Software, ir Programmu menedžeris at the Common Range Average level ar gada kopējo atlīdzību $142,509. Tas iekļauj pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādu iespējamo akciju atlīdzību un bonusus.
Mediānā gada kopējā atlīdzība, par kuru ziņots Constellation Software, ir $82,626.

