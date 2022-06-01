Constellation Software algas svārstās no $47,076 kopējā atlīdzībā gadā Biznesa analītiķis zemākajā līmenī līdz $142,509 Programmu menedžeris augstākajā līmenī. Levels.fyi apkopo anonīmas un pārbaudītas algas no pašreizējiem un bijušajiem darbiniekiem Constellation Software. Pēdējo reizi atjaunināts: 11/18/2025
Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?
Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?
I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...
Meklējiet visas algas mūsu atlīdzības lapā vai pievienojiet savu algu lai palīdzētu atbloķēt lapu.