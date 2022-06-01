Uzņēmumu Katalogs
Community Brands Algas

Community Brands algu diapazons svārstās no $24,964 kopējā atalgojumā gadā Programmatūras inženieris apakšējā galā līdz $206,960 Produkta vadītājs augšējā galā. Levels.fyi apkopo anonīmas un verificētas algas no pašreizējiem un bijušajiem darbiniekiem Community Brands. Pēdējoreiz atjaunināts: 8/25/2025

$160K

Produkta vadītājs
$207K
Pārdošana
$60.3K
Programmatūras inženieris
$25K

Risinājumu arhitekts
$60.2K
Biežāk Uzdotie Jautājumi

Augstākā atalgotā loma, kas tika ziņota uzņēmumā Community Brands, ir Produkta vadītājs at the Common Range Average level ar gada kopējo atalgojumu $206,960. Tas ietver pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādas iespējamās akciju kompensācijas un prēmijas.
Vidējais gada kopējais atalgojums, kas tika ziņots uzņēmumā Community Brands, ir $60,231.

