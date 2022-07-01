Uzņēmumu Katalogs
CleanChoice Energy
CleanChoice Energy Algas

CleanChoice Energy algu diapazons svārstās no $6,553 kopējā atalgojumā gadā Grāmatvedis apakšējā galā līdz $185,925 Datu zinātnieks augšējā galā. Levels.fyi apkopo anonīmas un verificētas algas no pašreizējiem un bijušajiem darbiniekiem CleanChoice Energy. Pēdējoreiz atjaunināts: 8/24/2025

$160K

Grāmatvedis
$6.6K
Datu zinātnieks
$186K
Mārketinga operācijas
$112K

Programmatūras inženieris
$166K
Biežāk Uzdotie Jautājumi

Augstākā atalgotā loma, kas tika ziņota uzņēmumā CleanChoice Energy, ir Datu zinātnieks at the Common Range Average level ar gada kopējo atalgojumu $185,925. Tas ietver pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādas iespējamās akciju kompensācijas un prēmijas.
Vidējais gada kopējais atalgojums, kas tika ziņots uzņēmumā CleanChoice Energy, ir $138,809.

