Choco
Choco Algas

Choco algas svārstās no $40,651 kopējā atlīdzībā gadā Pārdošana zemākajā līmenī līdz $158,621 Datu zinātnieks augstākajā līmenī. Levels.fyi apkopo anonīmas un pārbaudītas algas no pašreizējiem un bijušajiem darbiniekiem Choco. Pēdējo reizi atjaunināts: 11/18/2025

Programmatūras inženieris
Median $110K
Biznesa attīstība
$88.4K
Datu zinātnieks
$159K

Produkta menedžeris
Median $92.8K
Personāla atlases speciālists
$95.5K
Pārdošana
$40.7K
Programmatūras inženierijas menedžeris
$108K
BUJ

Augstāk apmaksātā pozīcija, par kuru ziņots Choco, ir Datu zinātnieks at the Common Range Average level ar gada kopējo atlīdzību $158,621. Tas iekļauj pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādu iespējamo akciju atlīdzību un bonusus.
Mediānā gada kopējā atlīdzība, par kuru ziņots Choco, ir $95,545.

