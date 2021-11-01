Uzņēmumu katalogs
Chipotle Mexican Grill
Chipotle Mexican Grill Algas

Chipotle Mexican Grill algas svārstās no $30,150 kopējā atlīdzībā gadā Tehniskais rakstnieks zemākajā līmenī līdz $156,000 Produkta menedžeris augstākajā līmenī. Levels.fyi apkopo anonīmas un pārbaudītas algas no pašreizējiem un bijušajiem darbiniekiem Chipotle Mexican Grill. Pēdējo reizi atjaunināts: 11/18/2025

Programmatūras inženieris
Median $140K
Klientu apkalpošana
Median $38K
Produkta menedžeris
Median $156K

Finanšu analītiķis
$74.6K
Informācijas tehnoloģiju speciālists (IT)
$147K
Mārketinga operācijas
$127K
Programmu menedžeris
$60.3K
Projektu menedžeris
$59.7K
Pārdošana
$129K
Tehniskais rakstnieks
$30.2K
BUJ

Augstāk apmaksātā pozīcija, par kuru ziņots Chipotle Mexican Grill, ir Produkta menedžeris ar gada kopējo atlīdzību $156,000. Tas iekļauj pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādu iespējamo akciju atlīdzību un bonusus.
Mediānā gada kopējā atlīdzība, par kuru ziņots Chipotle Mexican Grill, ir $100,808.

