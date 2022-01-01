Uzņēmumu katalogs
Chick-fil-A Algas

Chick-fil-A algas svārstās no $31,200 kopējā atlīdzībā gadā Pārdošana zemākajā līmenī līdz $227,562 Programmatūras inženieris augstākajā līmenī. Levels.fyi apkopo anonīmas un pārbaudītas algas no pašreizējiem un bijušajiem darbiniekiem Chick-fil-A. Pēdējo reizi atjaunināts: 11/18/2025

Programmatūras inženieris
5 $113K
6 $106K
7 $142K
8 $154K
9 $195K
10 $228K

Backend programmatūras inženieris

Datu inženieris

Datu zinātnieks
9 $167K
10 $207K
Klientu apkalpošana
Median $32K

Pārdošana
Median $31.2K
Programmatūras inženierijas menedžeris
Median $225K
Biznesa operācijas
$184K
Biznesa analītiķis
Median $104K
Biznesa attīstība
$79.7K
Datu analītiķis
$101K
Informācijas tehnoloģiju speciālists (IT)
$184K
Produkta dizaineris
$70.4K
Produkta menedžeris
$177K
Programmu menedžeris
$186K
Projektu menedžeris
Median $150K
BUJ

Augstāk apmaksātā pozīcija, par kuru ziņots Chick-fil-A, ir Programmatūras inženieris at the 10 level ar gada kopējo atlīdzību $227,562. Tas iekļauj pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādu iespējamo akciju atlīdzību un bonusus.
Mediānā gada kopējā atlīdzība, par kuru ziņots Chick-fil-A, ir $151,996.

