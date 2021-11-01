Uzņēmumu katalogs
Chicago Trading
Strādājat šeit? Pieprasiet savu uzņēmumu

Chicago Trading Algas

Chicago Trading algas svārstās no $90,450 kopējā atlīdzībā gadā Personāla atlases speciālists zemākajā līmenī līdz $270,000 Programmatūras inženieris augstākajā līmenī. Levels.fyi apkopo anonīmas un pārbaudītas algas no pašreizējiem un bijušajiem darbiniekiem Chicago Trading. Pēdējo reizi atjaunināts: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Programmatūras inženieris
Median $270K

Pilna cikla programmatūras inženieris

Datu zinātnieks
Median $233K
Finanšu analītiķis
$231K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 40
54 40
Informācijas tehnoloģiju speciālists (IT)
$221K
Personāla atlases speciālists
$90.5K
Nevar atrast savu amatu?

Meklējiet visas algas mūsu atlīdzības lapā vai pievienojiet savu algu lai palīdzētu atbloķēt lapu.


BUJ

Augstāk apmaksātā pozīcija, par kuru ziņots Chicago Trading, ir Programmatūras inženieris ar gada kopējo atlīdzību $270,000. Tas iekļauj pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādu iespējamo akciju atlīdzību un bonusus.
Mediānā gada kopējā atlīdzība, par kuru ziņots Chicago Trading, ir $231,150.

Ieteicamās darbavietas

    Nav atrasta neviena ieteicama darbavieta Chicago Trading

Saistītie uzņēmumi

  • Akuna Capital
  • Chatham Financial
  • American Century Investments
  • Liquidnet
  • Neuberger Berman
  • Skatīt visus uzņēmumus ➜

Citi resursi