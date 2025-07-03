Uzņēmumu katalogs
Chetu
Chetu Algas

Chetu algas svārstās no $1,191 kopējā atlīdzībā gadā Datu zinātnieks zemākajā līmenī līdz $149,250 Projektu menedžeris augstākajā līmenī. Levels.fyi apkopo anonīmas un pārbaudītas algas no pašreizējiem un bijušajiem darbiniekiem Chetu. Pēdējo reizi atjaunināts: 11/18/2025

Datu zinātnieks
$1.2K
Projektu menedžeris
$149K
Programmatūras inženieris
$3.4K

Programmatūras inženierijas menedžeris
$146K
Risinājumu arhitekts
$30.2K
BUJ

Augstāk apmaksātā pozīcija, par kuru ziņots Chetu, ir Projektu menedžeris at the Common Range Average level ar gada kopējo atlīdzību $149,250. Tas iekļauj pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādu iespējamo akciju atlīdzību un bonusus.
Mediānā gada kopējā atlīdzība, par kuru ziņots Chetu, ir $30,150.

