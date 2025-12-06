Uzņēmumu katalogs
CGI
Strādājat šeit? Pieprasiet savu uzņēmumu
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Algas
  • Risinājumu arhitekts

  • Visas Risinājumu arhitekts algas

CGI Risinājumu arhitekts Algas

Risinājumu arhitekts atlīdzība in Canada CGI kopā ir CA$141K year Solution Architect līmenim. Mediānā year atlīdzības in Canada pakete kopā ir CA$142K. Skatīt pamatalgas, akciju un bonusu sadalījumu CGI kopējām atlīdzības paketēm. Pēdējoreiz atjaunināts: 12/6/2025

Vidējā Atlīdzība pēc Līmenis
Pievienot atlīdz.Salīdzināt līmeņus
Līmeņa nosaukums
Kopā
Pamata
Akcijas
Bonuss
Associate Solution Architect
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Solution Architect
$102K
$102K
$0
$555
Senior Solution Architect
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Solution Architect
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Pievienot atlīdz.Salīdzināt līmeņus
Jaunākie algu pieteikumi
PievienotPievienot atlīdz.Pievienot atlīdzību

Uzņēmums

Atrašanās vieta | Datums

Līmeņa nosaukums

Atzīme

Pieredzes gadi

Kopā / Uzņēmumā

Kopējā atlīdzība

Pamatalga | Akcijas (g.) | Bonuss
Algas nav atrastas
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksportēt datusSkatīt vakances

Iesniegt
Kādi ir karjeras līmeņi uzņēmumā CGI?

Saņemiet verificētas algas savā e-pasta kastītē

Abonēt verificētus Risinājumu arhitekts piedāvājumus.Jūs saņemsiet kompensācijas detalizēto sadalījumu e-pastā. Uzzināt vairāk

Šo vietni aizsargā reCAPTCHA un Google Privātuma politika un Pakalpojumu noteikumi ir spēkā.

Iekļautie amati

Iesniegt jaunu amatu

Mākoņa arhitekts

BUJ

Augstākā algu pakete, par kuru ziņots Risinājumu arhitekts pozīcijai CGI in Canada, ir gada kopējā atlīdzība CA$163,821. Tas iekļauj pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādu iespējamo akciju atlīdzību un bonusus.
Mediānā gada kopējā atlīdzība, par kuru ziņots CGI Risinājumu arhitekts pozīcijai in Canada, ir CA$142,411.

Ieteicamās darbavietas

    Nav atrasta neviena ieteicama darbavieta CGI

Saistītie uzņēmumi

  • Cognizant
  • Infosys
  • Wipro
  • HCL Technologies
  • CSG
  • Skatīt visus uzņēmumus ➜

Citi resursi

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/cgi/salaries/solution-architect.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.