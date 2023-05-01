Uzņēmumu Katalogs
Cfd Research
Galvenās atziņas
    Par

    CFD Research Corporation specializes in engineering simulations and innovative designs for various industries, including Aerospace, Biomedical, Defense, Materials, and Energy. They develop new hardware concepts, innovative designs, and prototypes using their software and experimental facilities. They have over 50 patents awarded or pending in various areas. Their software and expertise allow for multiscale, multiphysics simulations of fluid, thermal, chemical, biological, electrical, and mechanical phenomena for real-world applications, providing clearer insights into complex systems and enabling better decisions and better products with lower risk, reduced cost, and less time.

    cfd-research.com
    Tīmekļa vietne
    1987
    Dibināšanas gads
    351
    Darbinieku skaits
    $10M-$50M
    Aptuv. ieņēmumi
    Galvenais birojs

    Citi Resursi