Cerence Tehnisko programmu menedžeris Algas

Mediānā Tehnisko programmu menedžeris atlīdzības in Canada pakete Cerence kopā ir CA$121K year. Skatīt pamatalgas, akciju un bonusu sadalījumu Cerence kopējām atlīdzības paketēm. Pēdējoreiz atjaunināts: 12/4/2025

Mediānais pakete
company icon
Cerence
Senior Project Manager
Montreal, QC, Canada
Kopā gadā
$87.7K
Līmenis
-
Pamatalga
$87.7K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonuss
$0
Gadi uzņēmumā
1 Gads
Darba pieredze
13 Gadi
BUJ

Augstākā algu pakete, par kuru ziņots Tehnisko programmu menedžeris pozīcijai Cerence in Canada, ir gada kopējā atlīdzība CA$144,701. Tas iekļauj pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādu iespējamo akciju atlīdzību un bonusus.
Mediānā gada kopējā atlīdzība, par kuru ziņots Cerence Tehnisko programmu menedžeris pozīcijai in Canada, ir CA$115,726.

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/cerence/salaries/technical-program-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.