Uzņēmumu katalogs
Centric Software
Strādājat šeit? Pieprasiet savu uzņēmumu
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Algas
  • Produkta dizaineris

  • Visas Produkta dizaineris algas

Centric Software Produkta dizaineris Algas

Mediānā Produkta dizaineris atlīdzības in United States pakete Centric Software kopā ir $150K year. Skatīt pamatalgas, akciju un bonusu sadalījumu Centric Software kopējām atlīdzības paketēm. Pēdējoreiz atjaunināts: 12/4/2025

Mediānais pakete
company icon
Centric Software
UX Designer
Campbell, CA
Kopā gadā
$150K
Līmenis
-
Pamatalga
$140K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonuss
$10K
Gadi uzņēmumā
3 Gadi
Darba pieredze
4 Gadi
Kādi ir karjeras līmeņi uzņēmumā Centric Software?
Jaunākie algu pieteikumi
PievienotPievienot atlīdz.Pievienot atlīdzību

Uzņēmums

Atrašanās vieta | Datums

Līmeņa nosaukums

Atzīme

Pieredzes gadi

Kopā / Uzņēmumā

Kopējā atlīdzība

Pamatalga | Akcijas (g.) | Bonuss
Algas nav atrastas
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksportēt datusSkatīt vakances

Iesniegt

Saņemiet verificētas algas savā e-pasta kastītē

Abonēt verificētus Produkta dizaineris piedāvājumus.Jūs saņemsiet kompensācijas detalizēto sadalījumu e-pastā. Uzzināt vairāk

Šo vietni aizsargā reCAPTCHA un Google Privātuma politika un Pakalpojumu noteikumi ir spēkā.

BUJ

Augstākā algu pakete, par kuru ziņots Produkta dizaineris pozīcijai Centric Software in United States, ir gada kopējā atlīdzība $195,000. Tas iekļauj pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādu iespējamo akciju atlīdzību un bonusus.
Mediānā gada kopējā atlīdzība, par kuru ziņots Centric Software Produkta dizaineris pozīcijai in United States, ir $150,000.

Ieteicamās darbavietas

    Nav atrasta neviena ieteicama darbavieta Centric Software

Saistītie uzņēmumi

  • Uber
  • PayPal
  • LinkedIn
  • Pinterest
  • Airbnb
  • Skatīt visus uzņēmumus ➜

Citi resursi

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/centric-software/salaries/product-designer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.