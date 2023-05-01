Uzņēmumu katalogs
Cascade Strategy
Strādājat šeit? Pieprasiet savu uzņēmumu
Svarīgākie ieskati
  • Dalieties ar kaut ko unikālu par Cascade Strategy, kas varētu būt noderīgs citiem (piemēram, padomus par interviju, komandas izvēli, unikālo kultūru utt.).
    • Par

    Cascade is a strategy execution platform that helps organizations build and execute business plans, track initiatives, and improve team performance. Their customers include organizations working on important projects such as battling the AIDS epidemic and establishing a supply chain for COVID-19 vaccines. Cascade is a team of over 100 people who are scaling up fast and aim to have their platform in the hands of millions of people. They are not a good fit for companies who do not prioritize execution, transparency, accountability, and adapting their strategy.

    cascade.app
    Tīmekļvietne
    2016
    Dibināšanas gads
    126
    Darbinieku skaits
    $1M-$10M
    Aprēķinātie ieņēmumi
    Galvenā mītne

