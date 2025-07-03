Uzņēmumu katalogs
Career Confidential
Career Confidential Algas

Career Confidential algas svārstās no $33,182 kopējā atlīdzībā gadā Civilinženieris zemākajā līmenī līdz $49,251 Programmatūras inženieris augstākajā līmenī. Levels.fyi apkopo anonīmas un pārbaudītas algas no pašreizējiem un bijušajiem darbiniekiem Career Confidential. Pēdējo reizi atjaunināts: 11/17/2025

Civilinženieris
$33.2K
Personāla atlases speciālists
$38.4K
Kiberdrošības analītiķis
$44.6K

Programmatūras inženieris
$49.3K
BUJ

Augstāk apmaksātā pozīcija, par kuru ziņots Career Confidential, ir Programmatūras inženieris at the Common Range Average level ar gada kopējo atlīdzību $49,251. Tas iekļauj pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādu iespējamo akciju atlīdzību un bonusus.
Mediānā gada kopējā atlīdzība, par kuru ziņots Career Confidential, ir $41,485.

Ieteicamās darbavietas

    Nav atrasta neviena ieteicama darbavieta Career Confidential

