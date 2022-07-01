Uzņēmumu katalogs
Bybit
Strādājat šeit? Pieprasiet savu uzņēmumu

Bybit Algas

Bybit algas svārstās no $29,850 kopējā atlīdzībā gadā Pārdošana zemākajā līmenī līdz $131,829 Biznesa analītiķis augstākajā līmenī. Levels.fyi apkopo anonīmas un pārbaudītas algas no pašreizējiem un bijušajiem darbiniekiem Bybit. Pēdējo reizi atjaunināts: 10/10/2025

$160K

Saņem algu, nevis tukšus solījumus

Mēs esam sarunu ceļā panākuši tūkstošiem piedāvājumu un regulāri sasniedzam $30K+ (dažreiz $300K+) pieaugumu. Lieciet sarunu ceļā par savu algu vai savu CV pārskatīšanu pie īstiem ekspertiem - personāla atlases speciālistiem, kuri to dara katru dienu.

Programmatūras inženieris
Median $110K

Backend programmatūras inženieris

Datu analītiķis
Median $118K
Biznesa analītiķis
$132K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

45 18
45 18
Mārketings
$73.9K
Mehānikas inženieris
$50.2K
Produkta dizainers
$111K
Produkta vadītājs
$67.9K
Pārdošana
$29.9K
Nevar atrast savu amatu?

Meklējiet visas algas mūsu atlīdzības lapā vai pievienojiet savu algu lai palīdzētu atbloķēt lapu.


BUJ

Augstāk apmaksātā pozīcija, par kuru ziņots Bybit, ir Biznesa analītiķis at the Common Range Average level ar gada kopējo atlīdzību $131,829. Tas iekļauj pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādu iespējamo akciju atlīdzību un bonusus.
Mediānā gada kopējā atlīdzība, par kuru ziņots Bybit, ir $91,900.

Ieteicamās darbavietas

    Nav atrasta neviena ieteicama darbavieta Bybit

Saistītie uzņēmumi

  • LEK
  • Kraken
  • Snap Finance
  • Wise
  • TenX
  • Skatīt visus uzņēmumus ➜

Citi resursi