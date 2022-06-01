Uzņēmumu katalogs
Burns & McDonnell Algas

Burns & McDonnell algas svārstās no $9,278 kopējā atlīdzībā gadā Būvinženieris zemākajā līmenī līdz $231,761 Risinājumu arhitekts augstākajā līmenī. Levels.fyi apkopo anonīmas un pārbaudītas algas no pašreizējiem un bijušajiem darbiniekiem Burns & McDonnell. Pēdējo reizi atjaunināts: 10/10/2025

$160K

Elektrotehnikas inženieris
Median $111K
Aparatūras inženieris
Median $144K
Programmatūras inženieris
Median $74K

Full-Stack programmatūras inženieris

Mehānikas inženieris
Median $110K
Projektu vadītājs
Median $210K
Biznesa analītiķis
$129K
Būvinženieris
$9.3K
Vadības sistēmu inženieris
$95.8K
Rūpniecības dizainers
$90.3K
Information Technologist (IT)
$130K
Vadības konsultants
$99.5K
MEP inženieris
$131K
Produkta dizainers
$119K
Risinājumu arhitekts
$232K
BUJ

Augstāk apmaksātā pozīcija, par kuru ziņots Burns & McDonnell, ir Risinājumu arhitekts at the Common Range Average level ar gada kopējo atlīdzību $231,761. Tas iekļauj pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādu iespējamo akciju atlīdzību un bonusus.
Mediānā gada kopējā atlīdzība, par kuru ziņots Burns & McDonnell, ir $115,100.

