Uzņēmumu katalogs
Bungie
Strādājat šeit? Pieprasiet savu uzņēmumu

Bungie Algas

Bungie algas svārstās no $108,455 kopējā atlīdzībā gadā Cybersecurity Analyst zemākajā līmenī līdz $285,420 Mārketings augstākajā līmenī. Levels.fyi apkopo anonīmas un pārbaudītas algas no pašreizējiem un bijušajiem darbiniekiem Bungie. Pēdējo reizi atjaunināts: 10/10/2025

$160K

Saņem algu, nevis tukšus solījumus

Mēs esam sarunu ceļā panākuši tūkstošiem piedāvājumu un regulāri sasniedzam $30K+ (dažreiz $300K+) pieaugumu. Lieciet sarunu ceļā par savu algu vai savu CV pārskatīšanu pie īstiem ekspertiem - personāla atlases speciālistiem, kuri to dara katru dienu.

Programmatūras inženieris
Median $163K

Videospēļu programmatūras inženieris

Cilvēkresursi
$187K
Mārketings
$285K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

45 18
45 18
Produkta vadītājs
$249K
Personāla atlases speciālists
$191K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$108K
Tehnisko programmu vadītājs
$143K
Nevar atrast savu amatu?

Meklējiet visas algas mūsu atlīdzības lapā vai pievienojiet savu algu lai palīdzētu atbloķēt lapu.


BUJ

Augstāk apmaksātā pozīcija, par kuru ziņots Bungie, ir Mārketings at the Common Range Average level ar gada kopējo atlīdzību $285,420. Tas iekļauj pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādu iespējamo akciju atlīdzību un bonusus.
Mediānā gada kopējā atlīdzība, par kuru ziņots Bungie, ir $186,930.

Ieteicamās darbavietas

    Nav atrasta neviena ieteicama darbavieta Bungie

Saistītie uzņēmumi

  • Blizzard Entertainment
  • Scopely
  • Pocket Gems
  • PlayStation
  • Gracenote
  • Skatīt visus uzņēmumus ➜

Citi resursi