Bright Health
Bright Health Algas

Bright Health algas svārstās no $127,160 kopējā atlīdzībā gadā Programmatūras inženieris zemākajā līmenī līdz $249,240 Produkta menedžeris augstākajā līmenī. Levels.fyi apkopo anonīmas un pārbaudītas algas no pašreizējiem un bijušajiem darbiniekiem Bright Health. Pēdējo reizi atjaunināts: 11/18/2025

Produkta menedžeris
$249K
Programmatūras inženieris
Median $127K
Programmatūras inženierijas menedžeris
$216K

BUJ

Augstāk apmaksātā pozīcija, par kuru ziņots Bright Health, ir Produkta menedžeris at the Common Range Average level ar gada kopējo atlīdzību $249,240. Tas iekļauj pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādu iespējamo akciju atlīdzību un bonusus.
Mediānā gada kopējā atlīdzība, par kuru ziņots Bright Health, ir $216,075.

