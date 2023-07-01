Uzņēmumu katalogs
BridgePoint Financial Group
Svarīgākie ieskati
    Par

    A Canadian company providing responsible and affordable litigation financing and risk management solutions. They offer innovative financing options for personal injury plaintiffs, lawyers, and experts involved in legal claims. They have helped thousands of claimants achieve successful resolutions and have strong relationships with reputable law firms. They also finance a range of legal claims in areas such as employment, trusts, estates, commercial, securities, class action, and mass tort. Their financing solutions include settlement lending, disbursement financing, assessment financing, expropriation financing, inheritance loans, commercial, and class action.

    https://bridgepointfinancial.ca
    Tīmekļvietne
    2005
    Dibināšanas gads
    31
    Darbinieku skaits
    $1M-$10M
    Aprēķinātie ieņēmumi
    Galvenā mītne

    Citi resursi