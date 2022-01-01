Uzņēmumu katalogs
BlueVine
BlueVine Algas

BlueVine algas svārstās no $100,890 kopējā atlīdzībā gadā Datu analītiķis zemākajā līmenī līdz $270,000 Biznesa attīstība augstākajā līmenī. Levels.fyi apkopo anonīmas un pārbaudītas algas no pašreizējiem un bijušajiem darbiniekiem BlueVine. Pēdējo reizi atjaunināts: 11/18/2025

+$58K
+$89K
+$20K
+$35K
+$22K
Biznesa attīstība
Median $270K
Datu analītiķis
$101K
Finanšu analītiķis
$114K

Mārketings
$149K
Partneru menedžeris
$259K
Produkta dizaineris
Median $151K
Produkta menedžeris
$199K
Programmatūras inženieris
$141K
Programmatūras inženierijas menedžeris
$264K
Meklējiet visas algas mūsu atlīdzības lapā vai pievienojiet savu algu lai palīdzētu atbloķēt lapu.


BUJ

Augstāk apmaksātā pozīcija, par kuru ziņots BlueVine, ir Biznesa attīstība ar gada kopējo atlīdzību $270,000. Tas iekļauj pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādu iespējamo akciju atlīdzību un bonusus.
Mediānā gada kopējā atlīdzība, par kuru ziņots BlueVine, ir $151,000.

Saistītie uzņēmumi

  • Cyndx
  • Yapstone
  • Upgrade
  • Hometap
  • Farmers Insurance
