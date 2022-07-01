Uzņēmumu katalogs
Blue Canyon Technologies
Svarīgākie ieskati
    Par

    Blue Canyon Technologies, now a wholly owned subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies, is a leading provider of turnkey small satellite solutions, including CubeSats and microsatellites. We specialize in precision pointing platforms based upon our high-performance attitude determination and control components. BCT’s highly experienced staff has developed low cost, flight-proven, high-performance, high-reliability spacecraft systems and components that enable a wide range of missions for academic, commercial, and government applications. Our state-of-the-art spacecraft and subsystems are supporting LEO, GEO, Lunar, and interplanetary missions.

    http://www.bluecanyontech.com
    Tīmekļvietne
    2008
    Dibināšanas gads
    330
    Darbinieku skaits
    $50M-$100M
    Aprēķinātie ieņēmumi
    Galvenā mītne

    Ieteicamās darbavietas

      Nav atrasta neviena ieteicama darbavieta Blue Canyon Technologies

    Citi resursi