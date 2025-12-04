Uzņēmumu katalogs
Blue Acorn iCi
Mediānā Programmatūras inženieris atlīdzības in United States pakete Blue Acorn iCi kopā ir $103K year. Skatīt pamatalgas, akciju un bonusu sadalījumu Blue Acorn iCi kopējām atlīdzības paketēm. Pēdējoreiz atjaunināts: 12/4/2025

Mediānais pakete
company icon
Blue Acorn iCi
Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer
Raleigh, NC
Kopā gadā
$103K
Līmenis
Senior
Pamatalga
$103K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonuss
$0
Gadi uzņēmumā
4 Gadi
Darba pieredze
8 Gadi
Kādi ir karjeras līmeņi uzņēmumā Blue Acorn iCi?
Jaunākie algu pieteikumi
Uzņēmums

Atrašanās vieta | Datums

Līmeņa nosaukums

Atzīme

Pieredzes gadi

Kopā / Uzņēmumā

Kopējā atlīdzība

Pamatalga | Akcijas (g.) | Bonuss
Algas nav atrastas
******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
BUJ

Augstākā algu pakete, par kuru ziņots Programmatūras inženieris pozīcijai Blue Acorn iCi in United States, ir gada kopējā atlīdzība $111,500. Tas iekļauj pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādu iespējamo akciju atlīdzību un bonusus.
Mediānā gada kopējā atlīdzība, par kuru ziņots Blue Acorn iCi Programmatūras inženieris pozīcijai in United States, ir $83,000.

Saistītie uzņēmumi

Citi resursi

