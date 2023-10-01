Uzņēmumu katalogs
Blankfactor
Strādājat šeit? Pieprasiet savu uzņēmumu

Blankfactor Algas

Blankfactor algas svārstās no $23,623 kopējā atlīdzībā gadā Programmatūras inženieris zemākajā līmenī līdz $180,900 Information Technologist (IT) augstākajā līmenī. Levels.fyi apkopo anonīmas un pārbaudītas algas no pašreizējiem un bijušajiem darbiniekiem Blankfactor. Pēdējo reizi atjaunināts: 10/10/2025

$160K

Saņem algu, nevis tukšus solījumus

Mēs esam sarunu ceļā panākuši tūkstošiem piedāvājumu un regulāri sasniedzam $30K+ (dažreiz $300K+) pieaugumu. Lieciet sarunu ceļā par savu algu vai savu CV pārskatīšanu pie īstiem ekspertiem - personāla atlases speciālistiem, kuri to dara katru dienu.

Datu zinātnieks
$60.3K
Information Technologist (IT)
$181K
Programmatūras inženieris
$23.6K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

45 18
45 18
Programmatūras inženierijas vadītājs
$112K
Nevar atrast savu amatu?

Meklējiet visas algas mūsu atlīdzības lapā vai pievienojiet savu algu lai palīdzētu atbloķēt lapu.


BUJ

Augstāk apmaksātā pozīcija, par kuru ziņots Blankfactor, ir Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level ar gada kopējo atlīdzību $180,900. Tas iekļauj pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādu iespējamo akciju atlīdzību un bonusus.
Mediānā gada kopējā atlīdzība, par kuru ziņots Blankfactor, ir $85,994.

Ieteicamās darbavietas

    Nav atrasta neviena ieteicama darbavieta Blankfactor

Saistītie uzņēmumi

  • Amazon
  • Uber
  • Facebook
  • Spotify
  • LinkedIn
  • Skatīt visus uzņēmumus ➜

Citi resursi