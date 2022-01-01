Uzņēmumu katalogs
Birlasoft
Birlasoft Algas

Birlasoft algas svārstās no $1,438 kopējā atlīdzībā gadā Cilvēkresursi zemākajā līmenī līdz $165,825 Tehnisko programmu vadītājs augstākajā līmenī. Levels.fyi apkopo anonīmas un pārbaudītas algas no pašreizējiem un bijušajiem darbiniekiem Birlasoft. Pēdējo reizi atjaunināts: 10/10/2025

$160K

Programmatūras inženieris
Median $7K
Risinājumu arhitekts
Median $160K
Biznesa analītiķis
$20.5K

Datu zinātnieks
$15.1K
Cilvēkresursi
$1.4K
Vadības konsultants
$15.4K
Produkta dizainers
$11.8K
Programmatūras inženierijas vadītājs
$160K
Tehnisko programmu vadītājs
$166K
BUJ

Augstāk apmaksātā pozīcija, par kuru ziņots Birlasoft, ir Tehnisko programmu vadītājs at the Common Range Average level ar gada kopējo atlīdzību $165,825. Tas iekļauj pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādu iespējamo akciju atlīdzību un bonusus.
Mediānā gada kopējā atlīdzība, par kuru ziņots Birlasoft, ir $15,374.

