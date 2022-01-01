Uzņēmumu katalogs
Bio-Techne
Bio-Techne Algas

Bio-Techne algas svārstās no $84,000 kopējā atlīdzībā gadā Programmatūras inženieris zemākajā līmenī līdz $157,785 Mehānikas inženieris augstākajā līmenī. Levels.fyi apkopo anonīmas un pārbaudītas algas no pašreizējiem un bijušajiem darbiniekiem Bio-Techne. Pēdējo reizi atjaunināts: 10/9/2025

$160K

Programmatūras inženieris
Median $84K
Datu zinātnieks
$121K
Mehānikas inženieris
$158K

Programmu vadītājs
$121K
BUJ

Augstāk apmaksātā pozīcija, par kuru ziņots Bio-Techne, ir Mehānikas inženieris at the Common Range Average level ar gada kopējo atlīdzību $157,785. Tas iekļauj pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādu iespējamo akciju atlīdzību un bonusus.
Mediānā gada kopējā atlīdzība, par kuru ziņots Bio-Techne, ir $120,747.

