Uzņēmumu katalogs
BharatPe
BharatPe Algas

BharatPe algas svārstās no $27,528 kopējā atlīdzībā gadā Programmatūras inženieris zemākajā līmenī līdz $136,774 Programmatūras inženierijas vadītājs augstākajā līmenī. Levels.fyi apkopo anonīmas un pārbaudītas algas no pašreizējiem un bijušajiem darbiniekiem BharatPe. Pēdējo reizi atjaunināts: 10/10/2025

$160K

Programmatūras inženieris
Median $27.5K

Backend programmatūras inženieris

Produkta vadītājs
Median $50K
Produkta dizainers
$85.5K

Projektu vadītājs
$46.8K
Programmatūras inženierijas vadītājs
$137K
Risinājumu arhitekts
$94.4K
Augstāk apmaksātā pozīcija, par kuru ziņots BharatPe, ir Programmatūras inženierijas vadītājs at the Common Range Average level ar gada kopējo atlīdzību $136,774. Tas iekļauj pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādu iespējamo akciju atlīdzību un bonusus.
Mediānā gada kopējā atlīdzība, par kuru ziņots BharatPe, ir $67,730.

Citi resursi