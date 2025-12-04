Uzņēmumu katalogs
Mediānā Pārdošana atlīdzības in United States pakete Bentley Systems kopā ir $100K year. Skatīt pamatalgas, akciju un bonusu sadalījumu Bentley Systems kopējām atlīdzības paketēm. Pēdējoreiz atjaunināts: 12/4/2025

Mediānais pakete
company icon
Bentley Systems
Sales Engineer
Austin, TX
Kopā gadā
$60K
Līmenis
L1
Pamatalga
$60K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonuss
$0
Gadi uzņēmumā
2 Gadi
Darba pieredze
2 Gadi
Kādi ir karjeras līmeņi uzņēmumā Bentley Systems?
BUJ

Augstākā algu pakete, par kuru ziņots Pārdošana pozīcijai Bentley Systems in United States, ir gada kopējā atlīdzība $150,000. Tas iekļauj pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādu iespējamo akciju atlīdzību un bonusus.
Mediānā gada kopējā atlīdzība, par kuru ziņots Bentley Systems Pārdošana pozīcijai in United States, ir $60,000.

Ieteicamās darbavietas

    Nav atrasta neviena ieteicama darbavieta Bentley Systems

