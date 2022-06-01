Uzņēmumu Katalogs
BenQ
BenQ Algas

BenQ algu diapazons svārstās no $21,449 kopējā atalgojumā gadā Produkta vadītājs apakšējā galā līdz $32,017 Biznesa analītiķis augšējā galā. Levels.fyi apkopo anonīmas un verificētas algas no pašreizējiem un bijušajiem darbiniekiem BenQ. Pēdējoreiz atjaunināts: 8/26/2025

$160K

Programmatūras inženieris
Median $32K
Biznesa analītiķis
$32K
Biznesa attīstība
$25.8K

Produkta vadītājs
$21.4K
Biežāk Uzdotie Jautājumi

Augstākā atalgotā loma, kas tika ziņota uzņēmumā BenQ, ir Biznesa analītiķis at the Common Range Average level ar gada kopējo atalgojumu $32,017. Tas ietver pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādas iespējamās akciju kompensācijas un prēmijas.
Vidējais gada kopējais atalgojums, kas tika ziņots uzņēmumā BenQ, ir $28,910.

