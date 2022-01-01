Uzņēmumu Katalogs
Benefitfocus
Strādājat šeit? Pieprasiet savu uzņēmumu

Benefitfocus Algas

Benefitfocus algu diapazons svārstās no $47,760 kopējā atalgojumā gadā Informācijas tehnoloģiju speciālists apakšējā galā līdz $135,675 Tehniskais programmu vadītājs augšējā galā. Levels.fyi apkopo anonīmas un verificētas algas no pašreizējiem un bijušajiem darbiniekiem Benefitfocus. Pēdējoreiz atjaunināts: 8/25/2025

$160K

Saņemiet Samaksu, Neesiet Izmantoti

Mēs esam veikuši sarunas par tūkstošiem piedāvājumu un regulāri panākam $30K+ (dažreiz $300K+) palielinājumus.Sarunājiet savu algu vai jūsu CV pārskatīts no īstiem ekspertiem - rekrutētājiem, kuri to dara katru dienu.

Programmatūras inženieris
Median $87K
Informācijas tehnoloģiju speciālists
$47.8K
Projektu vadītājs
$83.3K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

39 15
39 15
Tehniskais programmu vadītājs
$136K
Trūkst jūsu amata?

Meklēt visas algas mūsu atalgojuma lapā vai pievienojiet savu algu lai palīdzētu atbloķēt lapu.


Biežāk Uzdotie Jautājumi

The highest paying role reported at Benefitfocus is Tehniskais programmu vadītājs at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $135,675. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Benefitfocus is $85,150.

Piedāvātie Darbi

    Nav atrasti piedāvātie darbi priekš Benefitfocus

Saistītie Uzņēmumi

  • Alight Solutions
  • EPAM Systems
  • Cognizant
  • FactSet
  • NetSuite
  • Skatīt visus uzņēmumus ➜

Citi Resursi