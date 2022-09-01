Uzņēmumu katalogs
Bending Spoons Algas

Bending Spoons algas svārstās no $55,272 kopējā atlīdzībā gadā Mārketings zemākajā līmenī līdz $154,372 Datu zinātnieks augstākajā līmenī. Levels.fyi apkopo anonīmas un pārbaudītas algas no pašreizējiem un bijušajiem darbiniekiem Bending Spoons. Pēdējo reizi atjaunināts: 8/26/2025

$160K

Programmatūras inženieris
Median $83.8K

Backend programmatūras inženieris

Biznesa analītiķis
$71.3K
Datu analītiķis
$65.6K

Datu zinātnieks
$154K
Mārketings
$55.3K
Produkta vadītājs
$59.7K
Personāla atlases speciālists
$86K
Nevar atrast savu amatu?

Meklējiet visas algas mūsu atlīdzības lapā vai pievienojiet savu algu lai palīdzētu atbloķēt lapu.


BUJ

