BenchSci
BenchSci Produkta menedžeris Algas

Mediānā Produkta menedžeris atlīdzības in Canada pakete BenchSci kopā ir CA$153K year. Skatīt pamatalgas, akciju un bonusu sadalījumu BenchSci kopējām atlīdzības paketēm. Pēdējoreiz atjaunināts: 12/4/2025

Mediānais pakete
company icon
BenchSci
Product Manager
Toronto, ON, Canada
Kopā gadā
$110K
Līmenis
-
Pamatalga
$101K
Stock (/yr)
$9.5K
Bonuss
$0
Gadi uzņēmumā
2 Gadi
Darba pieredze
7 Gadi
Kādi ir karjeras līmeņi uzņēmumā BenchSci?
Jaunākie algu pieteikumi
Uzņēmums

Atrašanās vieta | Datums

Līmeņa nosaukums

Atzīme

Pieredzes gadi

Kopā / Uzņēmumā

Kopējā atlīdzība

Pamatalga | Akcijas (g.) | Bonuss
Algas nav atrastas
******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Prakses algas

Akciņu iegūšanas grafiks

25%

G 1

25%

G 2

25%

G 3

25%

G 4

BenchSci uzņēmumā Akciju/kapitāldaļu piešķīrumi tiek piešķirtas atbilstoši 4 gadu akciņu iegūšanas grafikam:

  • 25% tiek iegūtas 1st-G (25.00% gada)

  • 25% tiek iegūtas 2nd-G (2.08% mēneša)

  • 25% tiek iegūtas 3rd-G (2.08% mēneša)

  • 25% tiek iegūtas 4th-G (2.08% mēneša)



BUJ

Augstākā algu pakete, par kuru ziņots Produkta menedžeris pozīcijai BenchSci in Canada, ir gada kopējā atlīdzība CA$187,887. Tas iekļauj pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādu iespējamo akciju atlīdzību un bonusus.
Mediānā gada kopējā atlīdzība, par kuru ziņots BenchSci Produkta menedžeris pozīcijai in Canada, ir CA$138,724.

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/benchsci/salaries/product-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.