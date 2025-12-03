Uzņēmumu katalogs
Bench Accounting
Bench Accounting Produkta menedžeris Algas

Mediānā Produkta menedžeris atlīdzības in Canada pakete Bench Accounting kopā ir CA$104K year. Skatīt pamatalgas, akciju un bonusu sadalījumu Bench Accounting kopējām atlīdzības paketēm. Pēdējoreiz atjaunināts: 12/3/2025

Mediānais pakete
company icon
Bench Accounting
Product Manager
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Kopā gadā
$75K
Līmenis
L1
Pamatalga
$75K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonuss
$0
Gadi uzņēmumā
2-4 Gadi
Darba pieredze
2-4 Gadi
Jaunākie algu pieteikumi
BUJ

Augstākā algu pakete, par kuru ziņots Produkta menedžeris pozīcijai Bench Accounting in Canada, ir gada kopējā atlīdzība CA$112,023. Tas iekļauj pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādu iespējamo akciju atlīdzību un bonusus.
Mediānā gada kopējā atlīdzība, par kuru ziņots Bench Accounting Produkta menedžeris pozīcijai in Canada, ir CA$103,689.

