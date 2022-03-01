Uzņēmumu Katalogs
Bench Accounting
Bench Accounting Algas

Bench Accounting algu diapazons svārstās no $56,060 kopējā atalgojumā gadā Pārdošana apakšējā galā līdz $199,826 Programmatūras inženieru vadītājs augšējā galā. Levels.fyi apkopo anonīmas un verificētas algas no pašreizējiem un bijušajiem darbiniekiem Bench Accounting. Pēdējoreiz atjaunināts: 8/26/2025

$160K

Programmatūras inženieris
Median $102K

Pilna steka programmatūras inženieris

Produkta dizainers
Median $76.5K
Klientu apkalpošana
$57.3K

Produkta vadītājs
Median $75K
Pārdošana
$56.1K
Programmatūras inženieru vadītājs
$200K
Biežāk Uzdotie Jautājumi

Augstākā atalgotā loma, kas tika ziņota uzņēmumā Bench Accounting, ir Programmatūras inženieru vadītājs at the Common Range Average level ar gada kopējo atalgojumu $199,826. Tas ietver pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādas iespējamās akciju kompensācijas un prēmijas.
Vidējais gada kopējais atalgojums, kas tika ziņots uzņēmumā Bench Accounting, ir $75,747.

