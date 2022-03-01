Uzņēmumu Katalogs
Belcan Algas

Belcan algu diapazons svārstās no $54,018 kopējā atalgojumā gadā Aviācijas un kosmosa inženieris apakšējā galā līdz $120,600 Tehniskais programmu vadītājs augšējā galā. Levels.fyi apkopo anonīmas un verificētas algas no pašreizējiem un bijušajiem darbiniekiem Belcan. Pēdējoreiz atjaunināts: 8/25/2025

$160K

Mehāniskais inženieris
Median $105K
Programmatūras inženieris
Median $68.9K
Aviācijas un kosmosa inženieris
$54K

Cilvēkresursi
Median $100K
Informācijas tehnoloģiju speciālists
$80.4K
Tehniskais programmu vadītājs
$121K
Biežāk Uzdotie Jautājumi

Augstākā atalgotā loma, kas tika ziņota uzņēmumā Belcan, ir Tehniskais programmu vadītājs at the Common Range Average level ar gada kopējo atalgojumu $120,600. Tas ietver pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādas iespējamās akciju kompensācijas un prēmijas.
Vidējais gada kopējais atalgojums, kas tika ziņots uzņēmumā Belcan, ir $90,200.

