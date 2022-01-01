Uzņēmumu Katalogs
BECU
BECU Algas

BECU algu diapazons svārstās no $61,353 kopējā atalgojumā gadā Klientu apkalpošana apakšējā galā līdz $160,000 Programmatūras inženieris augšējā galā. Levels.fyi apkopo anonīmas un verificētas algas no pašreizējiem un bijušajiem darbiniekiem BECU. Pēdējoreiz atjaunināts: 8/25/2025

$160K

Programmatūras inženieris
Median $160K
Biznesa analītiķis
$89.8K
Klientu apkalpošana
$61.4K

Klientu apkalpošanas operācijas
$98.2K
Projektu vadītājs
$123K
Darbinieku atlases speciālists
$104K
Biežāk Uzdotie Jautājumi

Augstākā atalgotā loma, kas tika ziņota uzņēmumā BECU, ir Programmatūras inženieris ar gada kopējo atalgojumu $160,000. Tas ietver pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādas iespējamās akciju kompensācijas un prēmijas.
Vidējais gada kopējais atalgojums, kas tika ziņots uzņēmumā BECU, ir $101,357.

