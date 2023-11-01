Uzņēmumu Katalogs
BearingPoint
BearingPoint Algas

BearingPoint algu diapazons svārstās no $15,112 kopējā atalgojumā gadā Produkta dizainers apakšējā galā līdz $157,400 Vadības konsultants augšējā galā. Levels.fyi apkopo anonīmas un verificētas algas no pašreizējiem un bijušajiem darbiniekiem BearingPoint. Pēdējoreiz atjaunināts: 8/25/2025

$160K

Vadības konsultants
Median $157K
Programmatūras inženieris
Median $19.5K
Biznesa analītiķis
$53.8K

Datu zinātnes vadītājs
$56.7K
Produkta dizainers
$15.1K
Produkta vadītājs
$46.6K
Projektu vadītājs
$52.9K
Risinājumu arhitekts
$55.4K
Biežāk Uzdotie Jautājumi

