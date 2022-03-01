Uzņēmumu katalogs
Banner Health
Banner Health Algas

Banner Health algas svārstās no $63,700 kopējā atlīdzībā gadā Administratīvais asistents zemākajā līmenī līdz $144,275 Ārsts augstākajā līmenī. Levels.fyi apkopo anonīmas un pārbaudītas algas no pašreizējiem un bijušajiem darbiniekiem Banner Health. Pēdējo reizi atjaunināts: 11/17/2025

Produkta dizaineris
Median $90.5K
Administratīvais asistents
$63.7K
Datu analītiķis
$65.3K

Vadības konsultants
$101K
Ārsts
$144K
Produkta menedžeris
$105K
Programmatūras inženieris
$68.6K
BUJ

Augstāk apmaksātā pozīcija, par kuru ziņots Banner Health, ir Ārsts at the Common Range Average level ar gada kopējo atlīdzību $144,275. Tas iekļauj pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādu iespējamo akciju atlīdzību un bonusus.
Mediānā gada kopējā atlīdzība, par kuru ziņots Banner Health, ir $90,480.

