Bank of England
Bank of England Algas

Bank of England algas svārstās no $40,775 kopējā atlīdzībā gadā Administratīvais asistents zemākajā līmenī līdz $196,213 Risinājumu arhitekts augstākajā līmenī. Levels.fyi apkopo anonīmas un pārbaudītas algas no pašreizējiem un bijušajiem darbiniekiem Bank of England. Pēdējo reizi atjaunināts: 11/17/2025

Datu zinātnieks
Median $72K
Finanšu analītiķis
Median $67.5K
Programmatūras inženieris
Median $42.6K

Administratīvais asistents
$40.8K
Biznesa analītiķis
$89.1K
Biznesa attīstība
$50.3K
Datu analītiķis
$67.8K
Investīciju banķieris
$52.7K
Risinājumu arhitekts
$196K
BUJ

Augstāk apmaksātā pozīcija, par kuru ziņots Bank of England, ir Risinājumu arhitekts at the Common Range Average level ar gada kopējo atlīdzību $196,213. Tas iekļauj pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādu iespējamo akciju atlīdzību un bonusus.
Mediānā gada kopējā atlīdzība, par kuru ziņots Bank of England, ir $67,468.

